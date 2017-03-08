Family man: As a kid, 'Boogie' took on big responsibility
"She graduated as valedictorian of her class at Tupelo High School," the 79-year-old Tupelo resident said. "It makes me feel so good.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newms360.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tupelo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Coffee with cops: Local residents meet with Tup...
|3 min
|Reason not beliefs
|16
|Daily Paperboys
|18 min
|NCAA Voted
|4
|The Djournal has failed.
|19 min
|No Purpose
|69
|Tax Payer Funded
|56 min
|Create Bus
|2
|Medicaid
|1 hr
|Mississippi Broke
|3
|Bus from Tupelo will travel to education rally
|1 hr
|Cold and We
|3
|Locked up? Local leaders spar over prospects of...
|1 hr
|Elected
|5
Find what you want!
Search Tupelo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC