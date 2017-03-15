ECEC parade teaches students world cultures
Buy at photos.djournal.com Kay Thomas, a teaching artist with the Whole Schools Initiative, a program of the Mississippi Arts Commission, gives instructions to pre-k students at ECEC on applying glue to their milk jug that they would turn into their spaghetti sculpture hats they would wear during the school's parade of countries. Each class chose a country, dressed up and made a presentation board for the parade.
