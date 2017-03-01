Dove-winning Christian vocalist to perform at Link Centre
Dove Award-winning singer and performer Ginny Owens isn't sure if her upcoming concert in Tupelo will be her first visit to town, but she is certain it will be memorable. "I can't actually remember if I have been there or not, but as long as I've been doing this, chances are good that I have," Owens said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newms360.com.
Add your comments below
Tupelo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tupelo area named a top micropolitan area again...
|19 min
|Rod Knox
|14
|Will Gov Bryan go too far like Brownback?
|1 hr
|Rod Knox
|9
|Our Opinion: Entertainment district could benef...
|2 hr
|Downtown Tupelo
|6
|The Djournal has failed.
|4 hr
|Rod Knox
|41
|Daily Journal
|7 hr
|Journal Failed
|3
|Area high schools look to prepare students for ...
|7 hr
|ACT Drops
|6
|Ole Miss Sucks
|15 hr
|Kennedy
|14
Find what you want!
Search Tupelo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC