Dennis Seid: Garbage industry crossing Rubicon
You may not have heard of Nate Morris, but chances are you will be seeing and hearing more of him and his company in the future. He's the CEO and co-founder of Rubicon Global, a startup company that has often been referred to as the "Uber of trash," as it has applied its proprietary technology to the garbage industry of all places.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newms360.com.
Add your comments below
Tupelo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bus from Tupelo will travel to education rally
|59 min
|hub
|2
|Locked up? Local leaders spar over prospects of...
|1 hr
|knuckleheads
|4
|Coffee with cops: Local residents meet with Tup...
|1 hr
|Reason not Empathy
|14
|Repeal and replace debate filled with unknowns
|3 hr
|Reason not empathy
|1
|Medicaid
|10 hr
|Jobs
|2
|Tax Payer Funded
|22 hr
|Free Ride
|1
|Daily Paperboys
|22 hr
|Ole Miss Sucks
|3
Find what you want!
Search Tupelo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC