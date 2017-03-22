Demolition of former Ramada Inn imminent
The city of Tupelo has agreed to pay about $194,000 to Gulf Services Contracting to tear down a former Ramada Inn on North Gloster Street. During a Tuesday night meeting, the Tupelo City Council formally ratified the demolition contract with Gulf Services Contracting, a Mobile, Alabama-based company.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newms360.com.
Add your comments below
Tupelo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Airplane recycler UAM bought by Chinese firm
|1 hr
|YuanMoreTrip
|3
|Jail bills for Lee, Itawamba yet to move in Senate
|1 hr
|Pinocchio Aguirre
|4
|Ground broken for Vietnam wall replica
|6 hr
|Rod Knox
|7
|Crime Reports: March 21, 2017
|7 hr
|Biggest Criminal
|1
|Work being done on West Jackson project
|9 hr
|Wasteful
|3
|How to Get Mexico to Pay for Wall
|11 hr
|No Help
|13
|Our Opinion: Vietnam Memorial benefits veterans...
|14 hr
|Highly Misleading
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tupelo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC