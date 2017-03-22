Demolition of former Ramada Inn imminent

The city of Tupelo has agreed to pay about $194,000 to Gulf Services Contracting to tear down a former Ramada Inn on North Gloster Street. During a Tuesday night meeting, the Tupelo City Council formally ratified the demolition contract with Gulf Services Contracting, a Mobile, Alabama-based company.

