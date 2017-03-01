Daycare worker accused of child abuse
A 54-year-old woman has been charged with felony child abuse for an incident that occurred at a daycare facility. Johanna Dill, of Saltillo, was arrested Wednesday and charged with a single count of child abuse that allegedly happened at Stepping Stones Enrichment Center on Highway 145 just north of the Tupelo city limits.
#1 42 min ago
Perhaps if one income families could make the average income we would not need daycare.
