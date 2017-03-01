There are on the Newms360.com story from 1 hr ago, titled Daycare worker accused of child abuse. In it, Newms360.com reports that:

A 54-year-old woman has been charged with felony child abuse for an incident that occurred at a daycare facility. Johanna Dill, of Saltillo, was arrested Wednesday and charged with a single count of child abuse that allegedly happened at Stepping Stones Enrichment Center on Highway 145 just north of the Tupelo city limits.

