Daycare worker accused of child abuse

There are 1 comment on the Newms360.com story from 1 hr ago, titled Daycare worker accused of child abuse. In it, Newms360.com reports that:

A 54-year-old woman has been charged with felony child abuse for an incident that occurred at a daycare facility. Johanna Dill, of Saltillo, was arrested Wednesday and charged with a single count of child abuse that allegedly happened at Stepping Stones Enrichment Center on Highway 145 just north of the Tupelo city limits.

Sick

Tupelo, MS

#1 42 min ago
Perhaps if one income families could make the average income we would not need daycare.
Tupelo, MS

