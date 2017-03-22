Dance the weekend away with the 'King...

Dance the weekend away with the 'King' fundraiser

Slip into your blue suede shoes and get ready to dance through the weekend in Tupelo with Dancing with the King. The fourth annual event, designed to celebrate the King of Rock 'n' Roll's music and provide scholarships for young dancers in the community, starts Friday at the Summit Center in Tupelo, with events lasting through the weekend.

