Crime Reports: March 7, 2017
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Monday at 11 a.m. a Wiley Courtney, 28, of Mooreville, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, three counts of identity theft. a Bryan Jones, 44, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, felony fleeing, disorderly conduct, possession of paraphernalia, running a stop sign.
#1 Thursday
There is no report of a shooting in east Tupelo near Elvis.
#2 Yesterday
The daily paper in Tupelo never includes all the crime reported in Tupelo. The paperboys are afraid to publish the truth about Tupelo in their foundation funded paper. The truth about Tupelo is on the internet and social media and more and more white families are moving out of Tupelo. The results is more entitled are moving in to Tupelo and taking over the apartments and small houses. The results is blighted neighborhoods until the bulldozers come in and destroy the nests. Tupelo never be like it was a few years ago with proud home owners mowing the yards and growing small gardens. Now we have an old car parked on every square inch of yard and who knows how many people stays in the single family dwelling. Who pays your rent? Who feeds your children? Are you entitled to work and have a little self respect knowing you work for what you have. Who owes you anything but a job in America?
