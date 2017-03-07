Crime Reports: March 7, 2017

Crime Reports: March 7, 2017

There are 2 comments on the Newms360.com story from Tuesday Mar 7, titled Crime Reports: March 7, 2017. In it, Newms360.com reports that:

The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Monday at 11 a.m. a Wiley Courtney, 28, of Mooreville, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, three counts of identity theft. a Bryan Jones, 44, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, felony fleeing, disorderly conduct, possession of paraphernalia, running a stop sign.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Newms360.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Shooting

Houma, LA

#1 Thursday
There is no report of a shooting in east Tupelo near Elvis.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Tupelo Daily

Houma, LA

#2 Yesterday
The daily paper in Tupelo never includes all the crime reported in Tupelo. The paperboys are afraid to publish the truth about Tupelo in their foundation funded paper. The truth about Tupelo is on the internet and social media and more and more white families are moving out of Tupelo. The results is more entitled are moving in to Tupelo and taking over the apartments and small houses. The results is blighted neighborhoods until the bulldozers come in and destroy the nests. Tupelo never be like it was a few years ago with proud home owners mowing the yards and growing small gardens. Now we have an old car parked on every square inch of yard and who knows how many people stays in the single family dwelling. Who pays your rent? Who feeds your children? Are you entitled to work and have a little self respect knowing you work for what you have. Who owes you anything but a job in America?
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tupelo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Daily Paperboys 1 hr Ole Miss Sucks 2
Medicaid 2 hr Bankrupt 1
The Djournal has failed. 2 hr No Owner 68
Ole Miss Sucks 2 hr Sad Black Bears 26
News Crime Reports: March 10, 2017 2 hr Banking On It 5
Comcasted 12 hr True 5
News Stephen Thompson: What Boomers' parents and the... 14 hr Health insurance ... 2
See all Tupelo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tupelo Forum Now

Tupelo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tupelo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
 

Tupelo, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,478 • Total comments across all topics: 279,469,420

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC