There are on the Newms360.com story from Tuesday Mar 7, titled Crime Reports: March 7, 2017. In it, Newms360.com reports that:

The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Monday at 11 a.m. a Wiley Courtney, 28, of Mooreville, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, three counts of identity theft. a Bryan Jones, 44, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, felony fleeing, disorderly conduct, possession of paraphernalia, running a stop sign.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Newms360.com.