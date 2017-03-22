Crime Reports: March 22, 2017

The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Tuesday at 11 a.m. a Richard Tapp, 35, of Saltillo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of methamphetamine, driving with a suspended license, expired tag. a A contractor left a backhoe on property on County Road 1498.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newms360.com.