Crime Reports: March 22, 2017

Wednesday Mar 22

The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Tuesday at 11 a.m. a Richard Tapp, 35, of Saltillo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of methamphetamine, driving with a suspended license, expired tag. a A contractor left a backhoe on property on County Road 1498.

