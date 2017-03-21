There are on the Newms360.com story from Tuesday Mar 21, titled Crime Reports: March 21, 2017. In it, Newms360.com reports that:

The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Monday at 11 a.m. a Marshun Gilbert, 26, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, simple assault on an officer, domestic violence, failure to yield to blue lights, four counts of running a stop sign, reckless driving. a Cody Owens, 18, of Baldwyn, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, possession of a Schedule II drug.

