Crime Reports: March 21, 2017

The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Monday at 11 a.m. a Marshun Gilbert, 26, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, simple assault on an officer, domestic violence, failure to yield to blue lights, four counts of running a stop sign, reckless driving. a Cody Owens, 18, of Baldwyn, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, possession of a Schedule II drug.

Biggest Criminal

Tupelo, MS

#1 Yesterday
The daily journal is the biggest criminal in Tupelo and the crime report is a direct reflection on the daily paper's ineptness and illusions. There is nothing useful in the daily journal and the only reason it still exist is the foundation funds keeping the doors open. George's has become the a joke in north Mississippi. Look who is laughing now.
