Crime Reports: March 21, 2017
There are 1 comment on the Newms360.com story from Tuesday Mar 21, titled Crime Reports: March 21, 2017. In it, Newms360.com reports that:
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Monday at 11 a.m. a Marshun Gilbert, 26, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, simple assault on an officer, domestic violence, failure to yield to blue lights, four counts of running a stop sign, reckless driving. a Cody Owens, 18, of Baldwyn, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Newms360.com.
|
#1 Yesterday
The daily journal is the biggest criminal in Tupelo and the crime report is a direct reflection on the daily paper's ineptness and illusions. There is nothing useful in the daily journal and the only reason it still exist is the foundation funds keeping the doors open. George's has become the a joke in north Mississippi. Look who is laughing now.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Tupelo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Demolition of former Ramada Inn imminent
|9 hr
|lts_Me
|2
|Ground broken for Vietnam wall replica
|10 hr
|Dedication
|10
|Council sets vote on police advisory board
|10 hr
|Advisory Board
|1
|Dance the weekend away with the 'King' fundraiser
|10 hr
|Hordes
|2
|The Djournal has failed.
|12 hr
|Rod Knox
|88
|Ole Miss Sucks
|12 hr
|Kennedy Worried
|7
|Lee, Itawamba jail bill advances in Legislature
|12 hr
|KnewsUkneed2Know
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tupelo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC