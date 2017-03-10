Crime Reports: March 10, 2017
There are 5 comments on the Newms360.com story from Friday, titled Crime Reports: March 10, 2017. In it, Newms360.com reports that:
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Thursday at 11 a.m. a Teasha Armstrong, 24, of Walls, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, child endangerment, possession of cocaine, no proof of insurance, possession of paraphernalia. a A County Road 1282 woman let someone borrow her 1992 GMC pickup for one day.
#1 Friday
The daily journal admits that most of the crime report is not published. The paperboys have an agenda trying to hide the truth about Tupelo. The news about the high crime rate is on the internet and social media and most shoppers are carrying a loaded pistol while in Tupelo. The crime in Tupelo is the publishing of a so-called paper daily.
#2 Friday
Biggest change has been in the last few years, Tupelo has abandoned buildings and businesses all over town. It's downright slum looking compared to 5 years ago, it seems no matter how many buildings are torn down and replaced it's crumbling faster than the clean up.
United States
#3 Yesterday
The is correct. The problems in Tupelo are the hoods as neighbors. Tupelo has declined in so many areas that it is astounding to compare the blighted neighborhoods today to just a few years ago. Where are the thugs coming from and who invited all the democrats to the party. One additional major impact on Tupelo could be the end. The town can not live on restaurant pay. The tax base is deteriorating every day in the residential sectors and the possibly of a large bank moving its ope actions out of state is very likely. The smaller new banks are betting big bucks on the larger banks being bought. The impact on Tupelo is unmeasurable. The costs will be tremendous but it will happen. Tupelo will never recover when the bank headquarters are moved.
#4 Yesterday
Look a gift horse in the mouth.
#5 Yesterday
Two of Mississippi's largest banks headquartered in Tupelo is a freaky issue. Both could be bought and there goes the housing market with untold houses for sale not yo mention the commercial real estate property vacated. How will Tupelo cope with such a drastic loss in payroll and taxes. our opinion is that over a thousand families would be moving away from Tupelo. The bankers do not get paid as much as the doctors but it is not chicken feed. Who will pay for Tupelo's thugs and city budget will include a first time reduction in line items including payroll.
