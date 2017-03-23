Court sanctions Shumpert attorney
A judge has levied sanctions against the attorney pressing a wrongful death suit over the June 2016 shooting death of Antwun "Ronnie" Shumpert. Carlos Moore, of Grenada, represents the Shumpert family in the ongoing litigation.
