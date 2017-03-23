Court sanctions Shumpert attorney

Court sanctions Shumpert attorney

Next Story Prev Story
47 min ago Read more: Newms360.com

A judge has levied sanctions against the attorney pressing a wrongful death suit over the June 2016 shooting death of Antwun "Ronnie" Shumpert. Carlos Moore, of Grenada, represents the Shumpert family in the ongoing litigation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newms360.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tupelo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New storm shelters across Tupelo not yet ready ... 53 min Rod Knox 8
Girls and Boys 3 hr lts_Me 3
News Gala honors corporate diversity in Tupelo 5 hr Mark 1
Ole Miss Sucks 8 hr Whotty Tooty 12
The Djournal has failed. 17 hr Journal Economics 92
News Tupelo offers up Japanese culture at Cherry Blo... 17 hr Japanese 4
News Lee, Itawamba jail bill advances in Legislature 17 hr One For Thugs 3
See all Tupelo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tupelo Forum Now

Tupelo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tupelo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Tupelo, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,810 • Total comments across all topics: 279,833,112

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC