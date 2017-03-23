Council sets vote on police advisory ...

Council sets vote on police advisory board

The creation of a police advisory board should come up for a vote by the Tupelo City Council during that body's first meeting in April. During a Tuesday session of Tupelo's elected leadership, council members agreed to move the advisory board off the study agenda and instructed that it be positioned for a vote at the April 4 meeting.

