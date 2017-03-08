Coffee with cops: Local residents meet with Tupelo police officers
Buy at photos.djournal.com Tupelo resident Edna White talks with Tupelo Police officer Richard Franklin and Maj. Jackie Clayton during the Coffee with a Cop gathering at Life Changing Ministries on Friday morning in Tupelo.
#1 Yesterday
The police d not was to hear about selective enforcement. Or that they spend too much time on coffee breaks. But can you blame them with lousy pay the make.
#2 23 hrs ago
The average median household income in Mississippi is $36,919 the average salary of a "patrol officer" in Tupelo is $40,300 that's average, the chief of police in Tupelo makes right around $80,000, and detectives, sergeants, lieutenants, all make well above the average citizen, so your complaint about officers making low income and "lousy pay" is completely false. All these numbers are easily available on line. It's a fact that officers make better than average annual incomes, and that is not including some of the best healthcare available in any position.
Cops can no longer complain about low pay, nice try.
United States
#3 18 hrs ago
With the limited pay and oversight committees, why are their plenty of applications for policemen? The chief has a community coordinator for neighbors that is the typical problem with Tupelo. A fat racists that does nothing to help neighbors in Tupelo.
#4 17 hrs ago
The Chiefs not racist he's fascist, he believes in equal opportunity injustice.
United States
#5 7 hrs ago
Lee county and Tupelo are at odds about the need for more cells for the Tupelo thugs. The sheriff requested approval from the state to build a regional jail to solve his major problem of having to house Tupelo's thugs but the state denied his request as did the chief's son a representative for the Lee county area and butty of the mayor. This is beyond politics. The end result is a double whammy on the tax payers in Tupelo. The present jail will be improved and expanded or two new jails will be built. Having a new jail in the county allows Lee county to charge anyone the going rate for housing thugs including Tupelo. The new Tupelo jail will be a higher tax burden for the taxpayers of Tupelo. In any case , the taxpayers in Tupelo will pay for the growing crime rate in Tupelo and will pay for the comfort of a new jail cell for the growing problem of more and more thugs being arrested in Tupelo every day. Deportation could be a partial solution to this dilemma. Things are rather touchy between factions of politicians raising taxes and spending taxes. Re-election is concern for those trying to confuse the issue with personal gain and personal preservation. The cost of living in Tupelo has become an issue for the working families.
#6 2 hrs ago
The Djournal is so one sided. Our opinion is based on local business owners and employees of the State on the board. Photo ops of Jim Johnson on the front page pointing out dangers of the old jail, lol. The only dangers of that jail are the violent jailers beating inmates they have handcuffed to the benches, and pepper spraying whole cells of people because someone is too loud.
The so called obscure laws as the djournal put it aren't obscure at all, they keep jails close to courthouses to keep costs down with h transport etc. they also keep jails from being built in unwanted locations such as neighborhoods and local business districts. The paper goes on to say the laws are where the trouble begins, well Tupelo may be SPECIAL when it come to screwing of taxpayers, but the State of Mississippi doesn't feel Tupelo is special and thank God they feel Tupelo is above the law.
The sheriff feels the laws are meddling and he is willing to "retaliate", who does this Nazi think he is?
Does Lee County really need a sheriff who thinks he's above State law, and what taxpayers don't want?
He doesn't have a he authority to refuse to house prisoners inside his County, he's a egotistical fellow who has got on to big for his britches, if he's not careful he will be voted out, and safe the sell out djournal writers some CDF ink.
#7 1 hr ago
The mayor, chief and the chief's son have turned on the Lee county sheriff and board of supervisors concerning the lack of jail cells for all the Tupelo thugs. Tupelo should pay a fair rate to the county for their thugs or raise taxes on the few working families remaining in Tupelo and build their own Zthug jail. Are their any honest politicians in Lee county or Tupelo? The mayor and the Aquirres are in bed together?
#9 35 min ago
The average pay in the U.S.$54,000 it is the stooges that are willing to work for less that are the problem. If you have the skills to manager you can make $200,000 like the other chiefs make.
#10 32 min ago
It is not their obligation to help that is your choice to offer help. When people get low pay they have more incentive to cheat. It is not race but culture. Those looking for handouts do not help their neighbor.
#11 30 min ago
There is no justice you just reap what you sew. Being born is an injustice. Blame your parents.
#12 27 min ago
If you want to support less police and jails remove some of the laws like drug laws and abortion regulations. If people want to sell and use drugs stop providing medical help. This will reduce the cost of medical insurance and taxes.
#13 24 min ago
If you want to be stopped less by police do not make them tax collectors such as having tags that expire. Stop the laws requiring insurance.
#14 22 min ago
You can not have an honest politician if it costs money to be elected. Let the media such as public TV carry debates.
