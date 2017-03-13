Clay County investigating double homi...

Clay County investigating double homicide

Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott said a pair of 911 callers around 4 p.m. Tuesday reported a suspicious vehicle on the west end of Dixie Road. Deputies found the bodies of a man and woman inside a red Chrysler PT Cruiser on the rural gravel road.

