Clay County investigating double homicide
Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott said a pair of 911 callers around 4 p.m. Tuesday reported a suspicious vehicle on the west end of Dixie Road. Deputies found the bodies of a man and woman inside a red Chrysler PT Cruiser on the rural gravel road.
