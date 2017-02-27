City seeks support for homeless aid partnership
City leaders continue to hold talks with local aid agencies, nonprofits and faith leaders over fresh efforts to bring aid to the city's homeless population. Specifically, Mayor Jason Shelton's administration is pursuing the possibility of a formal partnership with Mississippi United to End Homelessness, or simply MUTEH, pronounced by its leadership as "mute."
