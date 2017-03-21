Capitol View webcast: Education rally...

Capitol View webcast: Education rally, Medicaid deficit, and the state flag

There are 1 comment on the Newms360.com story from Yesterday, titled Capitol View webcast: Education rally, Medicaid deficit, and the state flag. In it, Newms360.com reports that:

Several hundred public education supporters turned out at the state Capitol last week for a rally, and a couple of Tupelo residents were among the guest speakers. Capitol Bureau Chief Bobby Harrison recounts the event on this episode of Capitol View.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Newms360.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
reality

Tupelo, MS

#1 Yesterday
Each individual is different and has different views. Those in Jackson are for selfish goals. Not everyone wants the state to educate or provide funds to the health care industry.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tupelo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Work being done on West Jackson project 15 min Wasteful 3
How to Get Mexico to Pay for Wall 2 hr No Help 13
News Our Opinion: Vietnam Memorial benefits veterans... 5 hr Highly Misleading 2
News Jail bills for Lee, Itawamba yet to move in Senate 5 hr No jail 2
News Ground broken for Vietnam wall replica 8 hr Rod Knox 5
News Airplane recycler UAM bought by Chinese firm 8 hr Scammers m 1
The Djournal has failed. 11 hr Mayor Vacation 84
See all Tupelo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tupelo Forum Now

Tupelo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tupelo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Surgeon General
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Wildfires
  3. Iran
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
 

Tupelo, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,496 • Total comments across all topics: 279,740,960

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC