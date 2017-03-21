Capitol View webcast: Education rally, Medicaid deficit, and the state flag
Several hundred public education supporters turned out at the state Capitol last week for a rally, and a couple of Tupelo residents were among the guest speakers. Capitol Bureau Chief Bobby Harrison recounts the event on this episode of Capitol View.
#1 Yesterday
Each individual is different and has different views. Those in Jackson are for selfish goals. Not everyone wants the state to educate or provide funds to the health care industry.
