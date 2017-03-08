Bus from Tupelo will travel to educat...

Bus from Tupelo will travel to education rally

A charter bus will travel from Tupelo to the Mississippi Capitol on Thursday, March 16 for a rally in support of public education funding. The event is being organized by The Parents' Campaign, a public education advocacy group, in response to what the group views as "secrecy surrounding the Mississippi Adequate Education Program rewrite."

