Arrests made in Tuesday Clay County shooting

The Clay County Sheriff's Department investigators made two arrests early Friday morning in connection with the Tuesday shooting that left two Tupelo residents dead on a back road in Clay County. CCSD, coordinating with the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, arrested Shundray Johnson, 22, of Mantee, and Taberrius Coffey, 24, of Calhoun County and charged each with two counts of murder.

