Arrests made in Tuesday Clay County s...

Arrests made in Tuesday Clay County shooting

Next Story Prev Story
52 min ago Read more: Daily Times Leader

The Clay County Sheriff's Department investigators made two arrests early Friday morning in connection with the Tuesday shooting that left two Tupelo residents dead on a back road in Clay County. CCSD, coordinating with the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, arrested Shundray Johnson, 22, of Mantee, and Taberrius Coffey, 24, of Calhoun County and charged each with two counts of murder.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times Leader.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tupelo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
anyone up for fun??? 17 min DreamOn 2
News Our Opinion: City, county must work together on... 22 min Slaves 13
News Policy puzzles: Body cams bring oversight quest... 27 min Anonymous 2
McMahan 1 hr Budget Cuts 3
Wicker / Trump 1 hr Sinful 12
Heated and Cooled 1 hr Family Affair 6
Ole Miss Sucks 2 hr NCAA 1
See all Tupelo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tupelo Forum Now

Tupelo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tupelo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Ireland
 

Tupelo, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,610 • Total comments across all topics: 279,618,004

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC