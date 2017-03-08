Arrest made in Tuesday Tupelo shooting
Cornelius Verdelle Bady Jr., 20, of Tupelo was charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a felon after the Tuesday incident in east Tupelo. Tupelo police detective Scott Floyd said the victim was showing off a handgun to friends when Bady approached and showed interest in purchasing the gun.
