Arrest made in Tuesday Tupelo shooting

Cornelius Verdelle Bady Jr., 20, of Tupelo was charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a felon after the Tuesday incident in east Tupelo. Tupelo police detective Scott Floyd said the victim was showing off a handgun to friends when Bady approached and showed interest in purchasing the gun.

