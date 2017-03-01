All but two races contested in Tupelo

On Friday, the last day of qualifying, two new candidates entered the race: K.C. Grist, a Democrat, in Ward 6, and Robi Gomez Gutierrez, a Republican, in Ward 3. The Ward 2 race will be settled in the Republican primary. All other contested races feature Democrat and Republican races, meaning the winner won't be decided until the June 6 general election.

