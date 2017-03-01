ALDI to build grocery store in Tupelo
ALDI's Tupelo location will be the first in Northeast Mississippi. However, ALDI does have two stores in the Magnolia State, in Southaven and Olive Branch, plus it has several locations in Memphis.
