Airplane recycler UAM bought by Chinese firm
Universal Asset Management, the Memphis-based aircraft recycling, parts and repair company which has disassembling operations in Tupelo and a warehouse in Verona, has a new owner. Hong Kong-based Aircraft Recycling International Ltd., a unit of China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings Ltd., bought a 100-percent stake in UAM.
