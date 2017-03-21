Airplane recycler UAM bought by Chine...

Airplane recycler UAM bought by Chinese firm

Universal Asset Management, the Memphis-based aircraft recycling, parts and repair company which has disassembling operations in Tupelo and a warehouse in Verona, has a new owner. Hong Kong-based Aircraft Recycling International Ltd., a unit of China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings Ltd., bought a 100-percent stake in UAM.

