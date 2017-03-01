A writer's life: Compelling mental im...

A writer's life: Compelling mental image led author to 'Desperation Road'

Next Story Prev Story
29 min ago Read more: Newms360.com

Buy at photos.djournal.com Author Michael Farris Smith talks with friends Lauren and David Reed during his recent book signing at Reed's Gum Tree Bookstore in Tupelo. Buy at photos.djournal.com Smith's "Desperation Road" was released by Lee Boudreaux Books, an imprint of Little, Brown and Co., in early February.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newms360.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tupelo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Salvation Army set to begin construction of new... 13 min Smart phone play 5
News Houston aldermen address juvenile crime 1 hr LookPharrt 11
News Houlka bids for school construction rejected 2 hr IdeaPharrt 4
News City leaders conduct accountability review 2 hr Frankenstein 11
News All but two races contested in Tupelo 2 hr Economy 1
Politicians in Jackson 3 hr Potholebilly 2
Mayor Shelton 3 hr Jet Junk 3
See all Tupelo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tupelo Forum Now

Tupelo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tupelo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
 

Tupelo, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,397 • Total comments across all topics: 279,329,827

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC