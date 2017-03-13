There are on the Newms360.com story from Sunday Mar 12, titled A president's admiration: Shannon man featured in Bush's new book. In it, Newms360.com reports that:

Buy at photos.djournal.com Michael Stafford's portrait, which is on the back row and second from the left, is featured in the new book, "Portraits of Courage: A Commander in Chief's Tribute to America's Warriors" by George W. Bush. Buy at photos.djournal.com Veteran Michael Stafford first met George W. Bush when the former president toured Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in 2005.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Newms360.com.