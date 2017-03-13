A closer look: City seeks to examine ...

A closer look: City seeks to examine estimates for roadway projects

1 hr ago

Last week, Mayor Jason Shelton's administration asked the Tupelo City Council to reject all bids seeking to win a contract for the construction of an interchange at the intersection of Thomas Street and Highway 6. All bids came in higher than anticipated by budget estimates. The lowest bid was more than $1 million over expectations.

