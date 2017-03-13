A closer look: City seeks to examine estimates for roadway projects
Last week, Mayor Jason Shelton's administration asked the Tupelo City Council to reject all bids seeking to win a contract for the construction of an interchange at the intersection of Thomas Street and Highway 6. All bids came in higher than anticipated by budget estimates. The lowest bid was more than $1 million over expectations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newms360.com.
Add your comments below
Tupelo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tupelo, Saltillo moving forward with park cameras
|14 min
|More Thugs Videos
|4
|Tupelo man arrested with nearly 2 pounds of coc...
|49 min
|Dead in Tupelo
|8
|Our Opinion: City, county must work together on...
|1 hr
|Daily rag
|3
|Locked up? Local leaders spar over prospects of...
|1 hr
|Bad cops
|10
|Coffee with cops: Local residents meet with Tup...
|1 hr
|Bad cops
|29
|The Djournal has failed.
|2 hr
|Our Opinion
|70
|Medicaid
|2 hr
|Cocaine
|13
Find what you want!
Search Tupelo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC