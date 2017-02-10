Youthful mugshots return to county ja...

Youthful mugshots return to county jail website

If you are charged with an adult crime in Lee County, you can expect to see your mugshot online - even if you are a juvenile. After a 10-month lapse, Lee County Jail inmates who are under 18 but charged as adults can again be viewed on the jail website.

