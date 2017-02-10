Youthful mugshots return to county jail website
If you are charged with an adult crime in Lee County, you can expect to see your mugshot online - even if you are a juvenile. After a 10-month lapse, Lee County Jail inmates who are under 18 but charged as adults can again be viewed on the jail website.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newms360.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tupelo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Incumbent mayor touts record, hones campaign pitch
|11 min
|Sorg
|22
|U S Senate
|19 min
|Telly
|21
|VIDEO: Ole Miss student head-butts police officer
|56 min
|New Gravel Pit
|8
|Blue lives
|1 hr
|The New Blue
|11
|Robbery suspect headbutts officer
|1 hr
|NCAA
|14
|The Djournal has failed.
|1 hr
|A Good Paper Tupelo
|17
|Sherman man charged for Monday standoff
|10 hr
|ThirtyTrillionDef...
|9
Find what you want!
Search Tupelo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC