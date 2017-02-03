Whole Schools institute brings artists, educators to Tupelo
Armed with this knowledge, Whitt, who teaches at Nora Davis Magnet School in Laurel, made the trek to Tupelo on Friday to attend the Whole Schools Winter Institute to learn new ways to make learning more engaging for her students through the arts. Buy at photos.djournal.com Natasha Lehrer Lewis points to music notes as she teaches her arts integration training class during the Mississippi Arts Commission's Winter Institute at the ICC Belden Campus Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newms360.com.
Add your comments below
Tupelo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tupelo High School students serve as pages for ...
|1 hr
|Not My Boys
|5
|Dog Poop Neighbors
|1 hr
|Security Alarms
|9
|Economics Class
|1 hr
|Failed
|1
|Shut Ins
|2 hr
|State Burden
|1
|Old Miss Sucks
|2 hr
|Freezer Smell
|1
|United customers get temporary relief
|2 hr
|Care For Profits
|4
|Qualifying continues for municipal seats
|2 hr
|Tupelo Power
|3
Find what you want!
Search Tupelo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC