Watertown Trust hires downtown recruiter

Watertown Trust hires downtown recruiter

Next Story Prev Story
29 min ago Read more: Watertown Daily Times

Members of the Watertown Local Development Corp. believe they now have a key component in place to bring more businesses into downtown. On Thursday morning, the local development corporation, also known as the Watertown Trust, unanimously agreed to hire a retail consultant from Tupelo, Miss., to recruit more retail establishments to the city's downtown business district.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tupelo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Partnership proposed to help Tupelo's homeless ... 7 hr Rod Knox 6
News State of the City: Mayor touts city strengths, ... 7 hr Rod Knox 8
News The Orchard seeks withdrawal from UMC 8 hr Rod Knox 12
U S Senate 8 hr Rod Knox 36
Chad Kelly 9 hr Off and On 5
News Our Opinion: State of the City speech suggests ... 9 hr fails 1
Internet Sales Tax 21 hr The Mall Store 3
See all Tupelo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tupelo Forum Now

Tupelo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tupelo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
 

Tupelo, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,608 • Total comments across all topics: 278,935,971

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC