Video: Ole Miss student headbutts deputy, believed to be on drug called 'flakka'
There are 7 comments on the The Advocate story from Saturday, titled Video: Ole Miss student headbutts deputy, believed to be on drug called 'flakka'. In it, The Advocate reports that:
As he's being walked down the hallway, the man can be seen yelling at officials before he lunges, striking one in the head. The man has been identified as Daniel Stewart Berry, from Tupelo, Mississippi.
#1 Saturday
The lastest Hugh Freeze recruit or lastest assistant coach? He done flakka upped and will serve his time in the pen. What is going on at Old Miss? The Tupelo daily paper will never tell.
#2 Saturday
The new choices for the on campus drugs are butt busters in the head. Tupelo has the pushers for most Paydays in Tupelo. That is when the welfare checks are direct deposited and the few paychecks are cash on Thursday and Friday Paydays. The week supply of flakka is not free.
#3 Sunday
The NCAA will assist in the investigation and sanctions will be imposed. Old Miss will be on SEC probation for a few years. Tupelo has problems with the dropouts. Another Dickie second chance?
#4 Sunday
Ole Miss student from Tupelo is in the news all over America but the Tupelo daily paper ignores the news and has no mention of the store robber and their McLean foundation Ole Miss drug addict who head butts and cusses and breaks the nose of a deputy sheriff on camera. The citizens of Tupelo should boycott the daily journal and demand their owner the non profit Create and its board fire all the editors and the publisher for following the board of wealth's order to lie and spread rumors and propaganda about the All American Tupelo. Tupelo has become the black hole of north Mississippi with its failed daily paper. What a waste of good paper money.
#6 Yesterday
Hail yea by darn we gonna plantation party tonight. Another Old Myth graduate student after 6 years in Ozfert has crashed and burned. Another party defeat and Old Myth record for the books. How long does a flakka high last? From jail to prison? Old Myth preparing kids for life? The number one party school in Ozfert Mississippi.
#7 6 hrs ago
Does the daily journal in Tupelo print the news? Why would the daily paper in Tupelo not want to enlighten all their north Mississippi readers with the truth about the Ole Miss Student from Tupelo in the news across the nation? Does the Tupelo paper hide the news? It is apparent that no one owns the daily paper and no one is held accountable for its biased and evil garbage. What is the real purpose behind its owner CREATE with $100 million in the bank and dictating to the paperboys when to poot?
#8 6 hrs ago
The daily paper in Tupelo is tainted.
