There are 13 comments on the WDAM-TV Hattiesburg story from Friday Feb 10, titled VIDEO: Ole Miss student head-butts police officer. In it, WDAM-TV Hattiesburg reports that:

An Ole Miss student from Brandon, who is accused of robbing a North Mississippi store, is now in trouble for assaulting an officer. According to WTVA in Tupelo, Daniel Stewart Berry was heading to court Thursday morning when he shouted and headbutted a nearby deputy.

Spice of Life

Tupelo, MS

#1 Friday Feb 10
The culture has been changing in Ozfert since the cash fund has been paying the players rent and utility bills every month. Spice stays in the blood stream until you head butt a cop and then you have the spice stomped out of you. The daily Tupelo paper failed to report on the Old Myth student so high. Shame on you daily journal.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Old Miss

Tupelo, MS

#2 Friday Feb 10
Head butting is an Old Miss freshman football team class. How did this Old Miss student from Tupelo get in the class with all the football players? The NCAA will want to investigate the use of Spice at Old Miss and the use of an Atm at West Union. The key defense according to Coach Freeze who can not keep a defensive coordinator while blocking a head butt is to wear helmets when transferring an Old Miss student to see the judge. An atm withdrawal went viral? The spice of life? Tupelo has a good source for the news with TV reporters covering all the news. The daily Tupelo paper donations cash to their Ole Miss football coach so all the news is pointed?
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Old Miss

Tupelo, MS

#3 Friday Feb 10
Does Tupelo have a daily newspaper or has it been sold like most papers in the US. How does a paper pay the bills with no readership and no advertisers? The daily Tupelo is selective in its published news and makes every attempt to hide any bad news about Tupelo and Ole Miss if at all possible. The locals laugh and call the daily rag a propaganda foundation funded rumor mill.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Arse Whipping Needed

Tupelo, MS

#4 Friday Feb 10
This Ole Miss student from Tupelo had a bad day
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Freeze Recruit

Tupelo, MS

#5 Friday Feb 10
The spice of life is now known as GRAVEL in Ozfert and on the Old Miss campus. It is the newest thing out for recruits to try at Old Miss. Quarterback juice?
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Brutality

Cordova, TN

#6 Friday Feb 10
Update.
https://m.youtube.com/watch...
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Flocka Up

Tupelo, MS

#7 Friday Feb 10
The Old Miss student from Tupelo flocka up and now he will be in prison for a few years and a few sanctions from the NCAA. You do not flocka around with gravel. It will head butt you into the pen. My kids may fry taters forever but they ain't going to Old Miss. Flocka round and rape someone or rob an atm.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
New Gravel Pit

Tupelo, MS

#8 Saturday Feb 11
Oxford has a new gravel pit of drugs. The emergency room records in Oxford should be published and the all the students and atheletes should be paying for the overdoses and dry outs in the hospital. The partying plantation style has costs many families and their children a life time of recovery and illness. When will it stop? Drugs and alcohol destroy brain cells for life. Hiding the facts from the public takes a newspaper of cowards.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
OMG

Tupelo, MS

#9 Saturday Feb 11
The drugs users have taken over at Old Miss.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Student Coach

Tupelo, MS

#10 Saturday
This guy was the defensive coordinator who taught head butting last year until Freeze fired him and he lost his recruiting cash ATM card. Have you tried Flocka gravel in the frat house?
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Ole Miss Drugs

Tupelo, MS

#11 Saturday
Drugs seems to be grown in Oxford? The wacky weed is grown and tested at Old Miss but it is no longer popular on campus. Spice and gravel works well for Tuesday and Thursday classes.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Ole Miss Student

Tupelo, MS

#12 Sunday
How bad is Tupelo and Oxford with the drugs pushers and drug addicts. This Ole Miss student from Tupelo will be in prison for years and years after robbing a store and attaking a deputy sheriff in the jail. Is there any doing anything about the alcohol and drugs at Old Miss. Spice was the habit last year for the football team and now flakka or gravel is the newest thing in the grove. It is a plantation party loss?
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Plenty Bad News

Tupelo, MS

#14 15 hrs ago
There is plenty bad news in Tupelo and Oxford. The drug sales are not taxed but the good news is that if all illegal drug sales in Tupelo were taxed like the daily paper supports for the internet, the estimated increase in income would pay off the swimming pool and some of the downtown main street bond debt. Who pays for a deputy's hospital bill for a broken nose and who pays for a drug user Ole Miss student from Tupelo for mental and physical evaluation. His attorney has pleaded insanity due to flakka on campus in Oxford. Plenty of good news in the region.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

