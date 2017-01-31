United Way exceeds campaign goal

United Way exceeds campaign goal

Next Story Prev Story
13 min ago Read more: Newms360.com

The 2016 United Way campaign needed a little extra time, but Northeast Mississippi donors put the annual effort over the top. Across seven counties, individuals and companies pledged $2,543,497, exceeding the $2.525 million goal late last week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newms360.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tupelo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Double Barrel opening Thursday in Tupelo 4 min Single Barrel 2
Trump AntiChrist Duplicity & Ramifications for USA 8 hr Rod Knox 4
Restaurant Closing 8 hr Take a Guesaurant 8
News Our Opinion: Plenty of good news throughout region 9 hr Non Profit Paper 6
News Bills to abolish agency for arts may be in trouble 9 hr Eating Arts 2
Journal Daily 9 hr Go Paperless 4
News Tupelo airport to hire operations director 20 hr FreelanceProphet 12
See all Tupelo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tupelo Forum Now

Tupelo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tupelo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Hong Kong
 

Tupelo, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,342 • Total comments across all topics: 278,447,961

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC