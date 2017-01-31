United Way exceeds campaign goal
The 2016 United Way campaign needed a little extra time, but Northeast Mississippi donors put the annual effort over the top. Across seven counties, individuals and companies pledged $2,543,497, exceeding the $2.525 million goal late last week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newms360.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tupelo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Double Barrel opening Thursday in Tupelo
|4 min
|Single Barrel
|2
|Trump AntiChrist Duplicity & Ramifications for USA
|8 hr
|Rod Knox
|4
|Restaurant Closing
|8 hr
|Take a Guesaurant
|8
|Our Opinion: Plenty of good news throughout region
|9 hr
|Non Profit Paper
|6
|Bills to abolish agency for arts may be in trouble
|9 hr
|Eating Arts
|2
|Journal Daily
|9 hr
|Go Paperless
|4
|Tupelo airport to hire operations director
|20 hr
|FreelanceProphet
|12
Find what you want!
Search Tupelo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC