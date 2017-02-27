Tupelo taking it slow on 'to-go cup' law

Tupelo taking it slow on 'to-go cup' law

One day, you might be able to stroll around parts of downtown Tupelo holding an open cup topped off with booze, but it's no certainty yet. Last year, the Mississippi state legislature approved a bill allowing Tupelo and some other cities around the state to create outdoor leisure and recreation districts where alcohol could be sold and consumed.

