Tupelo shelter animals given flight to no-kill facilities
A national animal rescue organization boarded 90 animals from Tupelo's animal shelter and prepared them for transport to no-kill shelters throughout the country. Wings of Rescue, a nonprofit organization based out of California, rescues thousands of pets from high-kill or overcrowded shelters and flies them to no-kill shelters in the United States and Canada.
