Tupelo shelter animals given flight t...

Tupelo shelter animals given flight to no-kill facilities

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Newms360.com

A national animal rescue organization boarded 90 animals from Tupelo's animal shelter and prepared them for transport to no-kill shelters throughout the country. Wings of Rescue, a nonprofit organization based out of California, rescues thousands of pets from high-kill or overcrowded shelters and flies them to no-kill shelters in the United States and Canada.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newms360.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tupelo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Governor loses, wins Monday 39 min Government fails 1
News Crime Reports: Feb. 14, 2017 1 hr Cover Up 2
News National commander visits American Legion Post 49 2 hr Bar and Dance Floor 1
News One detained, two sought after Sunday pursuit 2 hr Gumtree Runners 3
News Partnership proposed to help Tupelo's homeless ... 2 hr Helping Hands 4
News State of the City: Mayor touts city strengths, ... 2 hr Time to Be Honest 2
News Our Opinion: Time to celebrate good news throug... 2 hr Time to Be Honest 7
See all Tupelo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tupelo Forum Now

Tupelo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tupelo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hong Kong
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Toyota
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Iran
 

Tupelo, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,278 • Total comments across all topics: 278,878,039

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC