Tupelo puts road funding request before legislature
The City Council has joined its voice to the chorus clamoring to the state legislature for funds to tackle bridge and road repairs. At Tuesday night's meeting of the council, the board approved a resolution asking the legislature "to assist Mississippi municipalities by enacting measures that will assist" with "improving, repairing and maintaining their public infrastructure."
#1 41 min ago
What a joke. The mayor and council and their daily newspaper want the governor to fund Tupelo pothole repairs with internet sales taxes but it is election year and the mayor and council have already raised property taxes. Tupelo should fill in its bottomless pit pool with dirt and the mayor would have the monthly savings to fix the roads. Does it seem strange that Tupelo spends and spends on sidewalks and downtown on main and on the arena and its new million dollar billboard but sends the governor who is cutting out the fat a demand for more taxes for the few working families remaining in Tupelo? The mayor and council need to follow the lead of the governor and president and cutout the fat from Tupelo's government. The democrats do not own Tupelo just yet. When has Tupelo trimmed its fat off the payroll?
