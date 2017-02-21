There are on the Newms360.com story from 1 hr ago, titled Tupelo puts road funding request before legislature. In it, Newms360.com reports that:

The City Council has joined its voice to the chorus clamoring to the state legislature for funds to tackle bridge and road repairs. At Tuesday night's meeting of the council, the board approved a resolution asking the legislature "to assist Mississippi municipalities by enacting measures that will assist" with "improving, repairing and maintaining their public infrastructure."

