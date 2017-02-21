Tupelo mother, son featured on LGBT video
They appear in a video from Human Rights Campaign Mississippi, and they talk about the day Josh Martin, 18, told his mom he was gay. When asked to do the video for the #LoveYourNeighbor series, the Tupelo residents weren't sure their story was worth telling.
|
#1 Saturday Feb 18
What people do in private is fine and we should keep the government and religious groups out of it. But the public space we have to share even if we do not want to be social. The idea is keep you sexual behavior in private and do not approach me in public with your desires.
|
#2 Saturday Feb 18
The journal is well represented with this small minority group in America and Tupelo. This is another prime example of why there are no readers of the LBGTQ paper. Is the the news that everyone laughs at? The jokes are not printable. AHow do you explain this publication to your children while reading the bible session? So we now know Steve and Eve?
|
#3 Saturday Feb 18
Where are the photos of their friends and where did the baby come from? Sears and Roebuck ?
|
#4 Saturday Feb 18
Acts alike and made same choices in life. Where is the father figure to look up to and learn from? Boys will be boys? Mom should know better butt fathers know best. Choices choices choices,are the spice of life.
|
#5 Saturday Feb 18
Who says you can not tell by looks alone? Sweet?
|
#6 Saturday Feb 18
The reason mom wasn't surprised is because she already knows about him and he already knows about her
.
Living 18 years with another person born with the same sex orientation you were born with (attracted to men) doesn't leave much to the imaginations of the mother OR the son
|
#7 Saturday Feb 18
Mom taught him everything he needs to know.
|
#8 Saturday Feb 18
Steve isn't found in Bibles printed before September 30, 1952
|
#9 Saturday Feb 18
Still living at home and working part-time and now on the daily journal payroll. The paperboys have a new friend and video star. RATED?
|
#10 Saturday Feb 18
Now that is the answer to this video and rated photos. How do you explain this kind of thing to a child? Delete and erase from the history of the internet. Delete all history and reboot the operating system. Mother would never understand the need for a newspaper to show its true desires and colors. George would fire the editor and his editor friend.
|
#11 Saturday Feb 18
That's not a problem when you have a little background knowledge
.
Look who GOD picked to publish The Authorized King James Bible:
https://etb-history-theology.blogspot.com/201...
|
#14 Saturday Feb 18
Do not worry about a young innocent child asking what LDGTQ stands for as published on the front page of the journal. No families that have at home children read the daily journal. The average age of the journal readers is 79 years old and sex is a memory and LGBTQ will never be mentioned in church. The Orchard is not wasting their efforts on LBGTQ as the daily paperboys love rated videos?
|
#15 Sunday Feb 19
Is this the same Ole Miss student that robbed a store and head butted a deputy sheriff? The two boys must be twins but one is straight and could not be in the LGBTQ video? Which video was rated?
|
#16 Sunday Feb 19
The daily Tupelo is mostly LGBTQ. That explains a lot about George.
|
“What Goes Around, Comes Around”
Since: Mar 07
11,417
Kansas City, MO.
|
#17 Sunday Feb 19
Yet you are here everyday......speaks for itself. [email protected]
3458
|
#18 Sunday Feb 19
I'm flamboyantly heterosexual look at me.
|
#19 Sunday Feb 19
They still have one reader
.
You ;o)
|
#20 Sunday Feb 19
Yo wrong again. When did you emerge out of the closet? Which one is it LBGTQ or all of the above?
|
#21 Sunday Feb 19
Who is his friend at the daily journal or is it friends? The true colors of Geroge's paper money. Too sweet.
|
#22 Sunday Feb 19
Who funded the video at the journal? Create had board approval?
|
