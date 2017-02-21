Tupelo mother, son featured on LGBT v...

Tupelo mother, son featured on LGBT video

There are 28 comments on the Newms360.com story from Saturday Feb 18, titled Tupelo mother, son featured on LGBT video. In it, Newms360.com reports that:

They appear in a video from Human Rights Campaign Mississippi, and they talk about the day Josh Martin, 18, told his mom he was gay. When asked to do the video for the #LoveYourNeighbor series, the Tupelo residents weren't sure their story was worth telling.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Newms360.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
First Prev
of 2
Next Last
Poor leadership

Tupelo, MS

#1 Saturday Feb 18
What people do in private is fine and we should keep the government and religious groups out of it. But the public space we have to share even if we do not want to be social. The idea is keep you sexual behavior in private and do not approach me in public with your desires.

Judged:

2

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Tupelo Daily Journal

Tupelo, MS

#2 Saturday Feb 18
The journal is well represented with this small minority group in America and Tupelo. This is another prime example of why there are no readers of the LBGTQ paper. Is the the news that everyone laughs at? The jokes are not printable. AHow do you explain this publication to your children while reading the bible session? So we now know Steve and Eve?

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Two Sweets

Tupelo, MS

#3 Saturday Feb 18
Where are the photos of their friends and where did the baby come from? Sears and Roebuck ?

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Look A Like

Tupelo, MS

#4 Saturday Feb 18
Acts alike and made same choices in life. Where is the father figure to look up to and learn from? Boys will be boys? Mom should know better butt fathers know best. Choices choices choices,are the spice of life.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Look the Part

Tupelo, MS

#5 Saturday Feb 18
Who says you can not tell by looks alone? Sweet?

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
The Duh Factor

Alpharetta, GA

#6 Saturday Feb 18
The reason mom wasn't surprised is because she already knows about him and he already knows about her
.
Living 18 years with another person born with the same sex orientation you were born with (attracted to men) doesn't leave much to the imaginations of the mother OR the son

Judged:

2

2

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Good Teacher

Tupelo, MS

#7 Saturday Feb 18
Mom taught him everything he needs to know.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Fundie Watch

Alpharetta, GA

#8 Saturday Feb 18
Tupelo Daily Journal wrote:
The journal is well represented with this small minority group in America and Tupelo. This is another prime example of why there are no readers of the LBGTQ paper. Is the the news that everyone laughs at? The jokes are not printable. AHow do you explain this publication to your children while reading the bible session? So we now know Steve and Eve?
Steve isn't found in Bibles printed before September 30, 1952

Judged:

2

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Needs Attention

Tupelo, MS

#9 Saturday Feb 18
Still living at home and working part-time and now on the daily journal payroll. The paperboys have a new friend and video star. RATED?

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Delete Key

Tupelo, MS

#10 Saturday Feb 18
Now that is the answer to this video and rated photos. How do you explain this kind of thing to a child? Delete and erase from the history of the internet. Delete all history and reboot the operating system. Mother would never understand the need for a newspaper to show its true desires and colors. George would fire the editor and his editor friend.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Logic Analysis

Alpharetta, GA

#11 Saturday Feb 18
Tupelo Daily Journal wrote:
How do you explain this publication to your children while reading the bible session?
That's not a problem when you have a little background knowledge
.
Look who GOD picked to publish The Authorized King James Bible:
https://etb-history-theology.blogspot.com/201...

Judged:

2

2

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Planned Video Paper

Tupelo, MS

#14 Saturday Feb 18
Do not worry about a young innocent child asking what LDGTQ stands for as published on the front page of the journal. No families that have at home children read the daily journal. The average age of the journal readers is 79 years old and sex is a memory and LGBTQ will never be mentioned in church. The Orchard is not wasting their efforts on LBGTQ as the daily paperboys love rated videos?

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Student

Tupelo, MS

#15 Sunday Feb 19
Is this the same Ole Miss student that robbed a store and head butted a deputy sheriff? The two boys must be twins but one is straight and could not be in the LGBTQ video? Which video was rated?

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Journalists

Tupelo, MS

#16 Sunday Feb 19
The daily Tupelo is mostly LGBTQ. That explains a lot about George.

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Imprtnrd

“What Goes Around, Comes Around”

Since: Mar 07

11,417

Kansas City, MO.

#17 Sunday Feb 19
Wanna Be Rainbow Kid wrote:
<quoted text>

God hates queers, me two!!!
Yet you are here everyday......speaks for itself. [email protected]
3458

Judged:

2

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Who cares

Forrest City, AR

#18 Sunday Feb 19
I'm flamboyantly heterosexual look at me.

Judged:

2

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Rainbow Kid

Alpharetta, GA

#19 Sunday Feb 19
Tupelo Daily Journal wrote:
The journal is well represented with this small minority group in America and Tupelo. This is another prime example of why there are no readers of the LBGTQ paper.
They still have one reader
.
You ;o)

Judged:

2

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Read nor right

Tupelo, MS

#20 Sunday Feb 19
Yo wrong again. When did you emerge out of the closet? Which one is it LBGTQ or all of the above?

Judged:

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Tupelo Journalism

Tupelo, MS

#21 Sunday Feb 19
Who is his friend at the daily journal or is it friends? The true colors of Geroge's paper money. Too sweet.

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Daily Journal Sponsored

Tupelo, MS

#22 Sunday Feb 19
Who funded the video at the journal? Create had board approval?

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
First Prev
of 2
Next Last

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tupelo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ole Miss Sucks 1 hr Save the School 2
Tupelo Mayo 1 hr Raising Taxes 5
News Tupelo puts road funding request before legisla... 2 hr Rumors Has It 10
News VIDEO: Ole Miss student head-butts police officer 3 hr Hardhead 20
The Djournal has failed. 3 hr Daily Paper Boys 33
No Bowl 3 hr Freezer Burned 10
Creator Foundation 9 hr Too Late 2
See all Tupelo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tupelo Forum Now

Tupelo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tupelo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Sudan
  5. Supreme Court
 

Tupelo, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,694 • Total comments across all topics: 279,094,879

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC