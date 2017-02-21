There are on the Newms360.com story from Saturday Feb 18, titled Tupelo mother, son featured on LGBT video. In it, Newms360.com reports that:

They appear in a video from Human Rights Campaign Mississippi, and they talk about the day Josh Martin, 18, told his mom he was gay. When asked to do the video for the #LoveYourNeighbor series, the Tupelo residents weren't sure their story was worth telling.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Newms360.com.