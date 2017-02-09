Tupelo man charged with Saltillo brea...

Tupelo man charged with Saltillo break-ins

A burglary suspect made the mistake of trying to sell stolen jewelry to a Saltillo police detective who was moonlighting at a jewelry store Thursday night. Jeffery Parmer Kilgo, 30, of Tupelo, was arrested and charged with two counts of breaking and entering Friday by the Saltillo Police Department.

