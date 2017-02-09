Tupelo man charged with Saltillo break-ins
A burglary suspect made the mistake of trying to sell stolen jewelry to a Saltillo police detective who was moonlighting at a jewelry store Thursday night. Jeffery Parmer Kilgo, 30, of Tupelo, was arrested and charged with two counts of breaking and entering Friday by the Saltillo Police Department.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newms360.com.
Add your comments below
Tupelo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|VIDEO: Ole Miss student head-butts police officer
|2 min
|Flocka Up
|7
|The Djournal has failed.
|27 min
|Head Butt News
|15
|Robbery suspect headbutts officer
|1 hr
|Wasted slums
|10
|Sherman man charged for Monday standoff
|1 hr
|Feed on a Wild Bills
|7
|Tupelo Mayor
|2 hr
|Discharge a Weapon
|4
|Blue lives
|2 hr
|Dog Colors
|7
|U S Senate
|4 hr
|Hear That
|19
Find what you want!
Search Tupelo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC