Tupelo High School students serve as pages for state legislator

Two Tupelo High School students learned a few lessons in civics after spending a week assisting legislators at the Mississippi House of Representatives. Chael Williams and Eric Morgan served as pages for Representative Shane Aguirre , running errands, sitting in on committee meetings and helping with other tasks as needed.

