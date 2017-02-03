Tupelo High School students serve as pages for state legislator
Two Tupelo High School students learned a few lessons in civics after spending a week assisting legislators at the Mississippi House of Representatives. Chael Williams and Eric Morgan served as pages for Representative Shane Aguirre , running errands, sitting in on committee meetings and helping with other tasks as needed.
