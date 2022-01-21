Tupelo-based organization delivering relief work in south Mississippi
On Jan. 21 and 22, Hattiesburg and Petal were impacted by three tornadoes that ripped through eight counties in southern Mississippi. Nearly 1,400 homes were left damaged and 1,000 homes lost power.
Tupelo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Flying high: Reed's adds American flag, Bicente...
|8 min
|The Reed Flags
|10
|W. Derek Russell: The arts live or die with you
|13 min
|Choices
|7
|Friendly Boys
|15 min
|Boy Friends
|1
|Our Opinion: Arts in Mississippi live to fight ...
|28 min
|Eating Art
|3
|Ole Miss Daily Urinal
|31 min
|Miss History Lesson
|15
|Our Man
|39 min
|Thug Jobs
|11
|Journal Daily
|57 min
|Rumor Mill
|13
