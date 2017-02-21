Travels keep members of Congress out of state

North Mississippi's U.S. representative and the state's two U.S. senators spent a congressional recess last week working abroad, but some local citizens are eager for a stronger district footprint from federal lawmakers. In his capacity as chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee, Sen. Thad Cochran, R-Mississippi, led an official congressional delegation last week to Cuba and to Colombia, according to a spokesman.

