Travels keep members of Congress out ...

Travels keep members of Congress out of state

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Newms360.com

North Mississippi's U.S. representative and the state's two U.S. senators spent a congressional recess last week working abroad, but some local citizens are eager for a stronger district footprint from federal lawmakers. In his capacity as chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee, Sen. Thad Cochran, R-Mississippi, led an official congressional delegation last week to Cuba and to Colombia, according to a spokesman.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newms360.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tupelo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tupelo puts road funding request before legisla... 43 min Rod Knox 11
News Local minister, activist seeks council seat 1 hr Reality 3
News Senate prospects grim for early voting bill 3 hr Reality 7
Ole Miss Sucks 5 hr For Now 10
Toyota Way 5 hr Mississippi Made 2
Hugh Freeze Gone 5 hr Freeze Falsehoods 5
Tupelo Mayo 5 hr Panama Canal 8
See all Tupelo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tupelo Forum Now

Tupelo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tupelo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Libya
  4. Syria
  5. Iraq
 

Tupelo, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,943 • Total comments across all topics: 279,163,083

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC