TPSD, CREATE honored for their partnership

Northeast Mississippi is well-represented among this year's Governor's Awards winners, with both the Tupelo Public School District and the CREATE Foundation being recognized for their community partnerships. The Governor's Awards are given each year by the Mississippi Association of Partners in Education to school districts, community organizations and other groups who have forged impactful partnerships within the communities they serve.

