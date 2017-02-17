TPSD awards bid for ECEC renovations

TPSD awards bid for ECEC renovations

On the heels of the completion of its newest building, another construction project is scheduled to begin this summer at the King Early Childhood Education Center. The Tupelo Public School District school board awarded a $2.24 million bid for the project to the Tupelo-based McCarty King Construction Company at its Tuesday night meeting.

