TPD holds grand opening for new headquarters

"I don't think there is anything like this anywhere else in the state," said former Tupelo City Council president Dick Hill. "We have pride in where we work, and this will help us be the best protect and serve force in the state," said former mayor Jack Reed Jr. "I think it is phenomenal," said former council president Fred Pitts.

Humanity

Tupelo, MS

#1 Tuesday
The last thing we need is police enforcing obsolete laws.
Joke

Forrest City, AR

#2 Yesterday
Locals think that massive building is ridiculous and the whole department couldn't catch a cold, if it wasn't for the djournal writing fluff stories the whole Country would be laughing at the chit that goes On within the police department, not just the locals.

Commander in Chief

Tupelo, MS

#3 Yesterday
The chief scheduled the short grand opening of his $10 million office with his representative son away from Jackson and his family friend mayor back from Cuba. Tupelo has become the joke of north Mississippi. The President will close the daily journal with Obamacare. The liberal LBGTQ daily paper will not survive the next 8 years.
Growning Mole

Tupelo, MS

#4 Yesterday
How much was the design engineer for the new police station fined for growing mold in the $10 million building downtown Tupelo? Does the city of Tupelo have anyone holding the spending in check.. The elected politicians do what ever they want when comes to drinking beer and enjoying the microphone and TV station. Lord help Tupelo with the self promoting elected ignoring the problems in Tupelo. Mr Trump will lead Tupelo out of the Obama wilderness. Bye Bye to the liberal democrats in Tupelo including the daily paperboys down on Green Street. Are you afraid in your home at night in Tupelo and do you practice firing you pistol at close range in your home?
