Three decades of service: Hospital's Careflight celebrates milestone

North Mississippi Medical Center's Careflight has been ferrying the critically ill and injured across the region since December 1986. The helicopter service, which is operated in partnership with Air Methods, will celebrate the anniversary Saturday with a special event for first responders.

