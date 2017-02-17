Third-grade gate sets higher standards for young students

Buy at photos.djournal.com Students gather around the desk of Susie Pharr as she and Catherine Moore work with their students on their literacy skills at Joyner Elementary School. Buy at photos.djournal.com Joyner Elementary School students Jaihlyce Moore, left, and Makhia Bogan work with Kelly Orr on their literacy skills as part of a school-wide program to help students move on to the fourth grade.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newms360.com.