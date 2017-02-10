Third Democratic candidate enters may...

Third Democratic candidate enters mayor's race

Next Story Prev Story
24 min ago Read more: Newms360.com

No Republicans have yet qualified, even though Shelton's election in 2013 made him Tupelo's first Democratic mayor in nearly three decades. Shelly is an office manager and announcer for radio station WKIU, based in Tupelo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newms360.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tupelo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Robbery suspect headbutts officer 5 hr lts_Me 13
News Incumbent mayor touts record, hones campaign pitch 5 hr lts_Me 21
Blue lives 5 hr Rod Knox 10
News Sherman man charged for Monday standoff 6 hr ThirtyTrillionDef... 9
The Djournal has failed. 7 hr No Flocka News 16
News VIDEO: Ole Miss student head-butts police officer 7 hr Flocka Up 7
Tupelo Mayor 10 hr Discharge a Weapon 4
See all Tupelo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tupelo Forum Now

Tupelo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tupelo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
 

Tupelo, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,296 • Total comments across all topics: 278,753,812

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC