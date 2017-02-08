The Orchard seeks withdrawal from UMC
The Orchard in Tupelo is currently in talks with the Mississippi Conference of The United Methodist Church to withdraw from membership within the denomination. Since October of last year, The Orchard has been in "a period of discernment" in order to evaluate its ties with UMC based on certain political issues circulating within UMC, particularly that of sexuality and same-sex marriage, according to a press release issued by the Mississippi Area Episcopal Office of UMC.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newms360.com.
Add your comments below
Tupelo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Djournal has failed.
|1 hr
|Anonymous
|1
|Pole Taker
|1 hr
|BoughtAndSold
|4
|All Black
|2 hr
|Rod Knox
|2
|Illegals
|2 hr
|Rod Knox
|4
|Our Opinion
|3 hr
|Hated Paperboys
|6
|U S Senate
|4 hr
|Elected Fools
|5
|Internet
|4 hr
|Our Opinion
|4
Find what you want!
Search Tupelo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC