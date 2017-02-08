The Orchard seeks withdrawal from UMC

The Orchard in Tupelo is currently in talks with the Mississippi Conference of The United Methodist Church to withdraw from membership within the denomination. Since October of last year, The Orchard has been in "a period of discernment" in order to evaluate its ties with UMC based on certain political issues circulating within UMC, particularly that of sexuality and same-sex marriage, according to a press release issued by the Mississippi Area Episcopal Office of UMC.

