Tanker overturns in Tupelo, blocks traffic
The 18-wheeler, carrying oil used in polyfoam manufacturing, slipped into a ditch as it attempted to negotiate the narrow intersection of South Veterans and Hadley Street, near the Coca-Cola bottling plant. The wreck completely blocks Veterans, also known as Canal Street, south of Hadley Street, preventing access to businesses and houses to the south, including Red Oak Road.
