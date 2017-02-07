Sherman man charged for Monday standoff
The man who held law enforcement at bay for three hours Monday is now facing more than 180 years in prison. James Sheldon Adams, 49, of Second Avenue, Sherman, was taken before Pontotoc Justice Court Judge David Hall Wednesday afternoon facing seven felony charges - six counts of aggravated assault on a police officer and cyberstalking.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newms360.com.
Add your comments below
Tupelo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|All Black
|41 min
|Comcasted
|1
|Church and Bible
|50 min
|Buysexuals
|2
|Our Opinion
|55 min
|Senator Warren
|5
|Illegals
|1 hr
|Send Them Home
|3
|Locals trek to D.C. for presidential swearing-in
|1 hr
|Noway
|7
|Internet
|1 hr
|Tupelo Terrorists
|3
|Gateway signs to be installed at six major entr...
|2 hr
|lts_Me
|11
Find what you want!
Search Tupelo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC