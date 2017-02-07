Sherman man charged for Monday standoff

Sherman man charged for Monday standoff

The man who held law enforcement at bay for three hours Monday is now facing more than 180 years in prison. James Sheldon Adams, 49, of Second Avenue, Sherman, was taken before Pontotoc Justice Court Judge David Hall Wednesday afternoon facing seven felony charges - six counts of aggravated assault on a police officer and cyberstalking.

