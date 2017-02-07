Shannon woman takes inspiration from ...

Shannon woman takes inspiration from great chefs

Next Story Prev Story
38 min ago Read more: Newms360.com

Jean Schickling grew up in Virginia, in the mountains of Floyd County near the Blue Ridge Parkway. Her mother died when Schickling was 9 and she and her siblings were taken in by an aunt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newms360.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tupelo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
U S Senate 2 min Roger Wicker 1
Blue lives matter Bill 4 min Sherman 4
News Incumbent mayor touts record, hones campaign pitch 40 min Better vision 7
company time and race issues 59 min B and B 2
Old Miss Sucks 1 hr Coach Turned Off 7
News Gateway signs to be installed at six major entr... 1 hr Anon 9
News Locals trek to D.C. for presidential swearing-in 4 hr Moanz3188 6
See all Tupelo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tupelo Forum Now

Tupelo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tupelo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Tupelo, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,578 • Total comments across all topics: 278,672,520

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC